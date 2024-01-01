Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5, 4cyl and 2.5L. Heated seats, keyless entry, power driver seat, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, blind spot monitor, Sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player, cruise control and alloy rims. This vehicle comes with 12 months/12,000 kms warranty Asking $14,995. 133,845

2016 Mazda CX-5

133,845 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GS Touring

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS Touring

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,845KM
VIN JM3KE2CY5G0672760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda CX-5, 4cyl and 2.5L. Heated seats, keyless entry, power driver seat, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, blind spot monitor, Sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player, cruise control and alloy rims.

This vehicle comes with 12 months/12,000 kms warranty

Asking $14,995. 

133,845

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2016 Mazda CX-5