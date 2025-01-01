Menu
- No Accidents - Carfax Included
- Financing Available - Fast Approvals
- Ontario Safety Certificate Included
- Extended Warranty Available
- 146,000km
- 2.0 L 4 cylinder
- 4 motion AWD
- Alloy Wheels
- Backup Camera
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone - 100% Approvals
Price : $11,495 + HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON
(613) 240-3316⁩

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

AWD-Certified

12142275

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

AWD-Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX0GW593937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - No Accidents - Carfax Included- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 146,000km- 2.0 L 4 cylinder- 4 motion AWD- Alloy Wheels- Backup Camera- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance Everyone - 100% ApprovalsPrice : $11,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan