<p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>No Accidents – Clean Carfax Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 127,000 km 2.0L 4 Cylinder All-Wheel Drive Satellite Radio Panoramic Sunroof Leather Seats Heated Seats Heated Mirrors Backup Camera Power Seats Cruise Control Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON (613) 240-3316</span></p>

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

127,000 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L AWD Comfortline

13182626

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L AWD Comfortline

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX9GW584685

  • Exterior Colour BL
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-3316

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan