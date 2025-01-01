$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L AWD Comfortline
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L AWD Comfortline
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BL
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents – Clean Carfax Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 127,000 km 2.0L 4 Cylinder All-Wheel Drive Satellite Radio Panoramic Sunroof Leather Seats Heated Seats Heated Mirrors Backup Camera Power Seats Cruise Control Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-240-3316