$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,996 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, 6 cylinder 3.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black leather heated seats with red stitching with an extra flexible two rows of Stow’n Go in black leather heated seats for the second row. Heated steering wheel and tri-zone automatic climate control, dual power-sliding doors and a power liftgate, a 10-way power driver's seat, and integrated second and third-row sunshades. Mounted with all season tires and 17” alloy rims. Has a towing capacity of 3,600 pounds, and 3,964 litres of total cargo capacity.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-425-2225