<p><span style=font-size: 11pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, 6 cylinder 3.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black leather heated seats with red stitching with an extra flexible two rows of Stow’n Go in black leather heated seats for the second row. </span><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Heated steering wheel and tri-zone automatic climate control, dual power-sliding doors and a power liftgate, a 10-way power drivers seat, and integrated second and third-row sunshades. Mounted with all season tires and 17” alloy rims. Has a towing capacity of 3,600 pounds, and 3,964 litres of total cargo capacity. </span></p>

152,996 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,996KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGEG7HR883610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan