2017 Honda Accord
Sport
2017 Honda Accord
Sport
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,131 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Accord Sport, 2.4L 4 Cylinder engine with a 6 speed manual transmission. Comes with leather seats, sunroof, push to start, back up camera, power windows, power doors, power locks, power mirrors, alloy wheels, blind spot camera. Pictures before the accident available upon request. 81131 kms. Listed for $16995. Carfax Available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Riod Auto
