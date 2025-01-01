Menu
Immerse yourself in the striking blue Honda Accord Sedan Sport with a front-wheel-drive system that offers excellent handling. This 2017 Honda Accord comes powered by a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth ride with its efficient automatic transmission. The exterior boasts alluring alloy wheels and a sleek profile that gives this sedan an athletic presence. Step inside to discover an interior that blends comfort with style, featuring leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The heated front seats and heated mirrors add a touch of luxury, enhancing your driving experience no matter the season. The power seats and power windows offer convenience at your fingertips, while the sunroof/moonroof invites natural light into the cabin. Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration and Bluetooth connection, while the backup camera and brake assist offer enhanced safety for your peace of mind. This Accord also features remote start for added convenience and cruise control to make highway driving more relaxed. With features catering to both comfort and functionality, this sedan is equally well-equipped for daily commutes and longer journeys. Whether youre looking for a dependable family car or a stylish ride for your urban travels, the 2017 Honda Accord Sedan Sport stands ready to exceed your expectations. Contact us today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and see how it can perfectly match your lifestyle.

2017 Honda Accord

108,287 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Accord

4dr I4 CVT Sport

13112735

2017 Honda Accord

4dr I4 CVT Sport

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,287KM
VIN 1HGCR2F59HA812020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue P
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2096
  • Mileage 108,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,854L (100.8 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.8')
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: performance
Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0)
Front headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,435mm (56.5)
Front tires: 235/40VR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
GVWR: 1,980kg (4,365lbs)
Compression ratio: 11.10 to 1
Front shoulder room: 1,489mm (58.6)
Torque: 182 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Horsepower: 189hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 182 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 87.0mm x 99.0mm (3.43 x 3.90)
Exterior body width: 1,849mm (72.8)
Exterior height: 1,465mm (57.7)
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Front legroom: 1,079mm (42.5)
Rear legroom: 977mm (38.5)
Front hiproom: 1,412mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,389mm (54.7)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior length: 4,907mm (193.2)
Rear tires: 235/45VR19.0
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Curb weight: 1,538kg (3,391lbs)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 439 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 439 L (16 cu.ft.)
Blind-Spot View Monitor: Honda LaneWatch right
CD-R compatible

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2017 Honda Accord