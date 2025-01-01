Menu
2017 Honda Civic

67,979 KM

Details Features

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
12945077

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

Used
67,979KM
VIN 2HGFC2F82HH015523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N1537
  • Mileage 67,979 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
POWER MOONROOF

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Rear headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior length: 4,631mm (182.3)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System mitigation
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9)
Passenger volume: 2,690L (95.0 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Blind-Spot View Monitor: right

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

