Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Safetied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representatives are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

138,070 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Man L

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Man L

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,070KM
VIN 5NPD74LFXHH045207

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 9.1L/100 km
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front tires: 195/65TR15.0
Rear tires: 195/65TR15.0
Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 15
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
GVWR: 1,760kg (3,880lbs)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 3.5
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior length: 4,569mm (179.9)
Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Rear legroom: 907mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 986mm (38.8)
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,255kg (2,767lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2017 Hyundai Elantra