Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Hyundai Santa SE Loaded - AWD<br>Price: $13,895<br>No Accidents – Clean Carfax</p><p>Ontario Safety Certificate Included<br>Extended Warranty Available</p><p>133,000 km<br>2.4L 4 Cylinder<br>All-Wheel Drive</p><p>Blind Spot Monitor <br>Satellite Radio<br>Memory Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>Heated  Seats<br>Heated Mirrors<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth Connectivity<br>Cruise Control<br>Air Conditioning<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Windows & Locks<br>Keyless Entry<br>Alloy Wheels</p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p><br>Price: $13,895 + HST & Licensing</p><p>Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa<br>4603 Bank Street<br>Ottawa , ON K1T 3W6</p><p>(613) 240-3316 </p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE -AWD Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle
13497533

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE -AWD Fully Loaded

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1769019291
  2. 1769019291
  3. 1769019291
  4. 1769019291
  5. 1769019291
  6. 1769019291
  7. 1769019292
  8. 1769019291
  9. 1769019292
  10. 1769019291
  11. 1769019292
  12. 1769019291
  13. 1769019291
  14. 1769019292
  15. 1769019291
  16. 1769019292
  17. 1769019292
  18. 1769019291
  19. 1769019292
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB9HG395737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa SE Loaded - AWD
Price: $13,895
No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available

133,000 km
2.4L 4 Cylinder
All-Wheel Drive

Blind Spot Monitor 
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel

Heated  Seats
Heated Mirrors
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Driver Seat
Power Windows & Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels

Extended Warranty Available


Price: $13,895 + HST & Licensing

Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON K1T 3W6

(613) 240-3316 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 112,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech pkg for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech pkg 91,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV 148,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport