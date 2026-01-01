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<p>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0L - LOADED $11,595 I Clean Title I One Owner ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options Super Clean SUV ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) ✔ 125,000 km ✔ Heated Front Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Dual Zone Climate Control ✔ Power Driver Seat ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✅ Flexible Payment Options Price: $11,595 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

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14280356

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA4HG451798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0L - LOADED $11,595 I Clean Title I One Owner ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options Super Clean SUV ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) ✔ 125,000 km ✔ Heated Front Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Dual Zone Climate Control ✔ Power Driver Seat ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✅ Flexible Payment Options Price: $11,595 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-3316

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Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport