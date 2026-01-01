$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0L - LOADED $11,595 I Clean Title I One Owner ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options Super Clean SUV ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) ✔ 125,000 km ✔ Heated Front Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Dual Zone Climate Control ✔ Power Driver Seat ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✅ Flexible Payment Options Price: $11,595 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-240-3316