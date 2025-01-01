2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>No Accidents – Clean Carfax</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Financing Available </p><p> </p><p>No Accidents – Clean Carfax</p><p>Ontario Safety Certificate Included</p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p>130,000 km</p><p>AWD</p><p>7-Passenger Seating</p><p>Leather Seats</p><p>Heated Front and Rear Seats</p><p>Power Driver Seat</p><p>Backup Camera</p><p>Touchscreen Display</p><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p>Alloy Wheels</p><p>Dual Climate Control</p><p>Power Windows</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Rear Defroster</p><p>Roof Rails</p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>We Finance Everyone</p><p> </p><p>Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa</p><p>4603 Bank Street</p><p>Ottawa, ON</p><p> </p><p>📞 (613) 240-3316</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Navigation/ Leather - Certified

Watch This Vehicle
12971574

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Navigation/ Leather - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1757967827
  2. 1757967836
  3. 1757967838
  4. 1757967834
  5. 1757967831
  6. 1757967812
  7. 1757967836
  8. 1757967836
  9. 1757967830
  10. 1757967822
  11. 1757967830
  12. 1757967838
  13. 1757967828
  14. 1757967823
  15. 1757967835
  16. 1757967834
  17. 1757967837
  18. 1757967835
  19. 1757967834
  20. 1757967838
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available 

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

130,000 km

AWD

7-Passenger Seating

Leather Seats

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Power Driver Seat

Backup Camera

Touchscreen Display

Bluetooth Connectivity

Alloy Wheels

Dual Climate Control

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Rear Defroster

Roof Rails

Extended Warranty Available

 

We Finance Everyone

 

Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

📞 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED 135,000 KM $13,695 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL- 7 Seats Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL- 7 Seats Certified 128,000 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 130,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL