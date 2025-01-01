$17,599+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Navigation/ Leather - Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$17,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available
Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
130,000 km
AWD
7-Passenger Seating
Leather Seats
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Backup Camera
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Connectivity
Alloy Wheels
Dual Climate Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Roof Rails
We Finance Everyone
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
