-No Accidents – Clean Carfax -Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 128,000 km AWD 7-Passenger Seating Heated Seats Backup Camera Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Dual Climate Control Power Windows Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Ehab's Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

XL- 7 Seats Certified

13182914

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

XL- 7 Seats Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SM4HF1HU241854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

-No Accidents – Clean Carfax -Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 128,000 km AWD 7-Passenger Seating Heated Seats Backup Camera Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Dual Climate Control Power Windows Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL