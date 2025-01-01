$15,495+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
XL- 7 Seats Certified
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
XL- 7 Seats Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
-No Accidents – Clean Carfax -Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 128,000 km AWD 7-Passenger Seating Heated Seats Backup Camera Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Dual Climate Control Power Windows Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-240-3316