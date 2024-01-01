Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD, 4 cylinder engine 1.6L. Leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitor, backup camera, sunroof and alloy wheels. 168k km, asking $15,995.</p>

168,542 KM

Details Description Features

SE-AWD

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,542KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA24HU336523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

