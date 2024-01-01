$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE-AWD
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE-AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,542KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA24HU336523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,542 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD, 4 cylinder engine 1.6L. Leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitor, backup camera, sunroof and alloy wheels. 168k km, asking $15,995.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL Limited 143,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Impreza AWD 160,796 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 61,110 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-606-7665
2017 Hyundai Tucson