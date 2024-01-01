$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,119 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson TL 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with 6 speed automatic transmission and 4 wheel drive wheel drive. Leather seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Blind Spot Monitor - Climate Control - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Keyless Entry – Remote Start -Panoramic Sunroof - Alloy Wheels. 164K km. Asking price $15,995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Choice 417
