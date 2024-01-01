Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 106%;><span style=color: black;>2017 Hyundai Tucson TL 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with 6 speed automatic transmission and 4 wheel drive wheel drive. Leather seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Blind Spot Monitor - Climate Control - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Keyless Entry – Remote Start -Panoramic Sunroof - Alloy Wheels. 164K km. Asking price $15,995.  </span></p>

164,119 KM

Details Description Features

Limited

Location

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
164,119KM
VIN KM8J3CA48HU509736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

