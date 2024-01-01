2017 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
2017 Hyundai Tuscon FWD *Automatic *Full power group; windows/locks/mirrors & keyless entry *AM/FM CD Aux *USB output *Bluetooth with voice recognition *Heated seats and much more!! We bring in the best of the best here at THE Bank Street Mitsubishi for our customers - make your appointment today and dont miss out! --- Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specializes in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigorous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases.

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,653KM
VIN KM8J23A41HU278682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8375A
  • Mileage 182,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2)
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
GVWR: 2,080kg (4,586lbs)
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Yes Essentials
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

2017 Hyundai Tucson