Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD -140 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price <span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span>$ 14,495<span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span></div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Financing Available - Fast Approvals</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Ontario Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Extended Warranty Available</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 140,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 2.0L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- AWD</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>-Alloy Wheels</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Automatic transmission</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- New Winter Tires</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Safety is done and the car is ready for a quick delivery.</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $14,495 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa , ON</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316⁩</div></div>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD-Certified

Watch This Vehicle
12010237

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD-Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1734060322
  2. 1734060326
  3. 1734060328
  4. 1734060332
  5. 1734060335
  6. 1734060338
  7. 1734060341
  8. 1734060344
  9. 1734060346
  10. 1734060350
  11. 1734060353
  12. 1734060356
  13. 1734060359
  14. 1734060361
  15. 1734060365
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA49HU354694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD -140 kmPrice $ 14,495- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 140,000 km- 2.0L 4 cylinder- AWD- Backup Camera-Alloy Wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Bluetooth- New Winter TiresSafety is done and the car is ready for a quick delivery.Extended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $14,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD-Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD-Certified 146,000 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS -Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS -Certified 137,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD- Ontario Safety Included for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD- Ontario Safety Included 122,000 KM $14,695 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson