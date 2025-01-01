$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L Premium -Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA49HU355845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available- Ontario Safety Included- Extended Warranty Available- 141,000 km- 2.0L 4 cylinder- AWD- Alloy Wheels- Backup Camera- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Bluetooth- Power windows- Power locks- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance Everyone !Price : $14,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
