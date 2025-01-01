Menu
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 141,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - AWD - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $14,695 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L Premium -Certified

12312689

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L Premium -Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA49HU355845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 141,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - AWD - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $14,695 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Tucson