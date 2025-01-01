$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L Premium -Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 141,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - AWD - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $14,695 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON
Vehicle Features
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316