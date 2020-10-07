2017 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Front tires: 225/60HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0 Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Display: analog Primary LCD size: 5.0 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2) Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2) Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8) Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4) Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2) Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM GVWR: 2,080kg (4,586lbs) Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0) Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4) Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6) Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5) Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.) Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.