2017 Hyundai Tucson

Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2)
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs)
