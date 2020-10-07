Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

59,000 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Base

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

  1. 5907630
  2. 5907630
  3. 5907630
  4. 5907630
  5. 5907630
  6. 5907630
  7. 5907630
  8. 5907630
  9. 5907630
  10. 5907630
  11. 5907630
  12. 5907630
  13. 5907630
  14. 5907630
  15. 5907630
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907630
  • Stock #: A1585
  • VIN: KM8J23A42HU432039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1585
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: analog
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2)
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
GVWR: 2,080kg (4,586lbs)
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 76,929 KM
$30,477 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 1,200 KM
$23,777.77 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Mira...
 45,712 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory