2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
160,127KM
Used
VIN JA32U2FUXHU604516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,127 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera and alloy wheels. 160,127k KM. Asking $10,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
