2017 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE!! VERY CLEAN VEHICLE!! LOW KMS!! * Manual Transmission * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Keyless Entry

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

59,716 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

4dr HB CVT ES

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

4dr HB CVT ES

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,716KM
Used
VIN ML32A3HJ5HH008132

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE!! VERY CLEAN VEHICLE!! LOW KM'S!! * Manual Transmission * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Keyless Entry -- Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specialize in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigourous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases. We take this to heart No One Deals Like Dilawri and at Bank Street Mitsubishi, we're not trying to be the biggest, we're just trying to be the best! Let us prove it to you. Get in touch with us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Driver Door Bin
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 5.8L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Number of valves: 12
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Interior cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front headroom: 992mm (39.1)
Exterior height: 1,510mm (59.4)
Exterior body width: 1,665mm (65.6)
Wheelbase: 2,450mm (96.5)
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Horsepower: 78hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 74 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 34.8L
Engine displacement: 1.2 L
Engine horsepower: 78hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 74 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 75.0mm x 90.0mm (2.95 x 3.54)
Fuel economy combined: 6.5L/100 km
Wheel size: 14
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,331 L (47 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,320kg (2,910lbs)
Rear legroom: 864mm (34.0)
Front hiproom: 1,241mm (48.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,245mm (49.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,314mm (51.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,296mm (51.0)
Passenger volume: 2,440L (86.2 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 4.6m (15.1')
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Front tires: 165/65SR14.0
Rear tires: 165/65SR14.0
Exterior length: 3,795mm (149.4)
Curb weight: 915kg (2,017lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 1.2L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-XXXX

613-801-0224

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage