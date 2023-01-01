$10,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
4dr HB CVT ES
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
4dr HB CVT ES
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,716 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE!! VERY CLEAN VEHICLE!! LOW KM'S!! * Manual Transmission * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Keyless Entry -- Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specialize in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigourous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases. We take this to heart No One Deals Like Dilawri and at Bank Street Mitsubishi, we're not trying to be the biggest, we're just trying to be the best! Let us prove it to you. Get in touch with us today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bank Street Mitsubishi
Bank Street Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-801-0224