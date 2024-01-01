Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2017 Nissan Altima, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Blind spot monitor, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Backup Camera, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control, Sunroof and ally rims. 73k km Asking $13,995. </span></p>

2017 Nissan Altima

73,245 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Altima

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

SV

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1718666103
  2. 1718666106
  3. 1718666113
  4. 1718666119
  5. 1718666125
  6. 1718666131
  7. 1718666136
  8. 1718666141
  9. 1718666146
  10. 1718666150
  11. 1718666155
  12. 1718666162
  13. 1718666168
  14. 1718666176
  15. 1718666182
  16. 1718666187
  17. 1718666196
  18. 1718666202
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,245KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP2HN335029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,245 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Altima, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Blind spot monitor, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Backup Camera, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control, Sunroof and ally rims. 73k km Asking $13,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 150,486 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 164,119 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 335i RWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i RWD 137,464 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima