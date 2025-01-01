Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime in a chic and efficient hatchback design with front-wheel drive offers impressive handling that effortlessly blends economy and performance. Its stunning profile is accentuated by sleek lines and alloy wheels that highlight its aerodynamic styling. Step inside, and youre greeted by a thoughtful interior that balances comfort and innovation. Heated seats ensure warmth in Canadian winters, while smart device integration and a navigation system keep the drive contemporary and connected. The convenience of keyless entry paired with power windows adds ease to your everyday journeys. This Prius Prime showcases advanced technology with a Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a practical backup camera. Safety is a priority, with features such as lane assist and brake assist providing peace of mind during every commute. With an automatic transmission, it seamlessly integrates an eco-friendly engine that doesnt compromise on power. Ideal for environmentally-conscious professionals or families who value innovation without sacrificing reliability, this Prius Prime is waiting for you to take it for a spin. With so many features tailored to your needs, dont hesitate to contact the dealership for more information and to schedule a test drive.

2017 Toyota Prius

96,753 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Prius

Prime 5dr HB

Watch This Vehicle
13164350

2017 Toyota Prius

Prime 5dr HB

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

  1. 13164350
  2. 13164350
  3. 13164350
  4. 13164350
  5. 13164350
  6. 13164350
  7. 13164350
  8. 13164350
  9. 13164350
  10. 13164350
  11. 13164350
  12. 13164350
  13. 13164350
  14. 13164350
  15. 13164350
  16. 13164350
  17. 13164350
  18. 13164350
  19. 13164350
  20. 13164350
  21. 13164350
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,753KM
VIN JTDKARFP4H3051736

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 96,753 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime in a chic and efficient hatchback design with front-wheel drive offers impressive handling that effortlessly blends economy and performance. Its stunning profile is accentuated by sleek lines and alloy wheels that highlight its aerodynamic styling. Step inside, and you're greeted by a thoughtful interior that balances comfort and innovation. Heated seats ensure warmth in Canadian winters, while smart device integration and a navigation system keep the drive contemporary and connected. The convenience of keyless entry paired with power windows adds ease to your everyday journeys. This Prius Prime showcases advanced technology with a Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a practical backup camera. Safety is a priority, with features such as lane assist and brake assist providing peace of mind during every commute. With an automatic transmission, it seamlessly integrates an eco-friendly engine that doesnt compromise on power. Ideal for environmentally-conscious professionals or families who value innovation without sacrificing reliability, this Prius Prime is waiting for you to take it for a spin. With so many features tailored to your needs, dont hesitate to contact the dealership for more information and to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.1m (16.7')
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Max seating capacity: 4
Rear tires: 195/65SR15.0
Front tires: 195/65SR15.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,591L (91.5 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Rear headroom: 945mm (37.2)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear legroom: 848mm (33.4)
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Rear hiproom: 1,311mm (51.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,346mm (53.0)
Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3)
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Fuel tank capacity: 42.8L
Front legroom: 1,097mm (43.2)
Exterior height: 1,471mm (57.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.4mm (3.17 x 3.48)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital
Engine litres: 1.8L
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 3.3
Horsepower: 95hp @ 5,200RPM
Torque: 105 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Hybrid system net power: 121hp @ RPM
Electric motor horsepower: 71hp @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 40 km
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 995 km
Engine horsepower: 95hp @ 5,200RPM
Engine torque: 105 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
GVWR: 1,855kg (4,090lbs)
Hybrid system net power torque: 105 lb.-ft.
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 352
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Exterior length: 4,646mm (182.9)
Interior rear cargo volume: 561 L (20 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 5.5
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 9
Smart device integration: Entune
Curb weight: 1,526kg (3,365lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi

Used 2020 MINI 5 Door Cooper FWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2020 MINI 5 Door Cooper FWD 76,023 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT for sale in Gloucester, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT 123,672 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 13,700 KM $32,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2017 Toyota Prius