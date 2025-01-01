$20,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius
Prime 5dr HB
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 96,753 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime in a chic and efficient hatchback design with front-wheel drive offers impressive handling that effortlessly blends economy and performance. Its stunning profile is accentuated by sleek lines and alloy wheels that highlight its aerodynamic styling. Step inside, and you're greeted by a thoughtful interior that balances comfort and innovation. Heated seats ensure warmth in Canadian winters, while smart device integration and a navigation system keep the drive contemporary and connected. The convenience of keyless entry paired with power windows adds ease to your everyday journeys. This Prius Prime showcases advanced technology with a Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a practical backup camera. Safety is a priority, with features such as lane assist and brake assist providing peace of mind during every commute. With an automatic transmission, it seamlessly integrates an eco-friendly engine that doesnt compromise on power. Ideal for environmentally-conscious professionals or families who value innovation without sacrificing reliability, this Prius Prime is waiting for you to take it for a spin. With so many features tailored to your needs, dont hesitate to contact the dealership for more information and to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
