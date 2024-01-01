Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2017 Toyota RAV4 LE, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission AWD. Black cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Backup camera, blind spot monitor, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, alloy wheels. 150k KM Asking $19,995</span></p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

150,486 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1717640746
  2. 1717640750
  3. 1717640754
  4. 1717640757
  5. 1717640760
  6. 1717640763
  7. 1717640766
  8. 1717640769
  9. 1717640773
  10. 1717640776
  11. 1717640779
  12. 1717640782
  13. 1717640785
  14. 1717640788
  15. 1717640794
  16. 1717640801
  17. 1717640806
  18. 1717640809
  19. 1717640814
  20. 1717640817
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,486KM
VIN 2T3BFREVXHW574452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission AWD. Black cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Backup camera, blind spot monitor, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, alloy wheels. 150k KM Asking $19,995

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2011 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe Classic for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe Classic 140,435 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 128,727 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe Base for sale in Gloucester, ON
2010 Pontiac Vibe Base 210,232 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4