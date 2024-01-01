Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2017 Toyota RAV4 LE, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission AWD. Black cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Backup camera, blind spot monitor, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, alloy wheels. 150k KM Asking $17,995</span></p>

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,486KM
VIN 2T3BFREVXHW574452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission AWD. Black cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Backup camera, blind spot monitor, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, alloy wheels. 150k KM Asking $17,995

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

