2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,486 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission AWD. Black cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Backup camera, blind spot monitor, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, alloy wheels. 150k KM Asking $17,995
