2018 Ford Explorer

92,480 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

Platinum 4wd

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

92,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611078
  • Stock #: 7889A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT2JGA74022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7889A
  • Mileage 92,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 EXPLORER PLATINUM!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Air Condition (Dual Zone) * Heated Steering Wheel * Tilt and Telescopic Wheel * Navigation * Pedal Memory * Heated Seats * Ventilated Seats * Adaptive Cruise * Remote Keyless Entry * Auto Start * Automatic Trunk Latch * Fog Lights * Emergency Communication Assist * Speed Sensitive Wipers -- Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specialize in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigourous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases. We take this to heart No One Deals Like Dilawri and at Bank Street Mitsubishi, we're not trying to be the biggest, we're just trying to be the best! Let us prove it to you. Get in touch with us today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Fuel economy city: 14.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy highway: 10.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Door mirrors: chrome
Speakers: 12
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Premium audio system: Sony
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Massaging driver lumbar support
Massaging passenger lumbar support
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Forward collision: warning
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device
Smart device integration: AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel tank capacity: 70.4L
Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 88.7mm (3.64 x 3.49)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,290mm (50.8)
Blind spot: BLIS warning
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Alert warning
Lane departure: active
Rear shoulder room: 1,549mm (61.0)
Passenger volume: 4,296L (151.7 cu.ft.)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Fuel economy combined: 13.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Wheelbase: 2,865mm (112.8)
Exterior height: 1,778mm (70.0)
Front hiproom: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 1,031mm (40.6)
GVWR: 2,794kg (6,160lbs)
Exterior length: 5,037mm (198.3)
Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9)
Rear legroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Front headroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Interior cargo volume: 595 L (21 cu.ft.)
Speaker type: Sony Live Acoustics
Parking sensors: Active Park Assist automated
Horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
3rd row legroom: 846mm (33.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,562mm (61.5)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,314 L (82 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,223kg (4,901lbs)
Engine horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Front tires: 255/50HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/50HR20.0
Cargo: power liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

