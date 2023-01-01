2018 Ford Explorer

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 4 8 0 K M Used

VIN: 1FM5K8HT2JGA74022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour blue metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,480 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Adjustable Pedals Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: leather Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Wheel size: 20 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Compressor: Twin Turbo Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Engine displacement: 3.5 L Fuel economy city: 14.8L/100 km Manual-shift auto: SelectShift Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fuel economy highway: 10.7L/100 km Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6') Door mirrors: chrome Speakers: 12 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Premium audio system: Sony Auto high-beam headlights Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Primary LCD size: 8.0 Massaging driver lumbar support Massaging passenger lumbar support Internet access capable: mobile hotspot Forward collision: warning CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6 Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device Smart device integration: AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Proximity key: doors and push button start Fuel tank capacity: 70.4L Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 88.7mm (3.64 x 3.49) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,290mm (50.8) Blind spot: BLIS warning Rear collision: Cross Traffic Alert warning Lane departure: active Rear shoulder room: 1,549mm (61.0) Passenger volume: 4,296L (151.7 cu.ft.) 3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8) Fuel economy combined: 13.0L/100 km Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3) Wheelbase: 2,865mm (112.8) Exterior height: 1,778mm (70.0) Front hiproom: 1,455mm (57.3) Rear headroom: 1,031mm (40.6) GVWR: 2,794kg (6,160lbs) Exterior length: 5,037mm (198.3) Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9) Rear legroom: 1,003mm (39.5) Front headroom: 1,052mm (41.4) Rear hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8) 3rd row hiproom: 1,034mm (40.7) Interior cargo volume: 595 L (21 cu.ft.) Speaker type: Sony Live Acoustics Parking sensors: Active Park Assist automated Horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM Torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM 3rd row legroom: 846mm (33.3) Front shoulder room: 1,562mm (61.5) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,314 L (82 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 2,223kg (4,901lbs) Engine horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM Engine torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM Front tires: 255/50HR20.0 Rear tires: 255/50HR20.0 Cargo: power liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 3.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

