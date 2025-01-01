$19,498+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Fit
LX CVT w/Honda Sensing
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$19,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,461KM
VIN 3HGGK5H51JM101585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE ORCHID PE
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2034
- Mileage 110,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wheel size: 15
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Rear headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Fuel economy combined: 6.5L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,308mm (51.5)
Wheelbase: 2,530mm (99.6)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Fuel economy city: 7.0L/100 km
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System mitigation
Fuel tank capacity: 40.0L
Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3)
Exterior body width: 1,694mm (66.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,336mm (52.6)
Passenger volume: 2,710L (95.7 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,524mm (60.0)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Rear hiproom: 1,145mm (45.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8)
Rear tires: 185/60TR15.0
Front tires: 185/60TR15.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Torque: 113 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Horsepower: 128hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine torque: 113 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Exterior length: 4,099mm (161.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,492 L (53 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,166kg (2,571lbs)
Interior rear cargo volume: 470 L (17 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Honda Fit