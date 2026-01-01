2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

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<div><div class=flex h-svh w-screen flex-col><div class=relative z-0 flex min-h-0 w-full flex-1><div class=relative flex min-h-0 w-full flex-1><div class=@container/main relative flex min-w-0 flex-1 flex-col -translate-y-[calc(env(safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)/2)] pt-[calc(env(safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)/2)]><div class=@w-sm/main:[scrollbar-gutter:var(--stage-scroll-gutter)] touch:[scrollbar-width:none] group/scroll-root relative flex min-h-0 min-w-0 flex-1 flex-col [scrollbar-gutter:stable] not-print:overflow-x-clip not-print:overflow-y-auto group-data-stream-active/scroll-root:[overflow-anchor:none] scroll-pt-(--header-height) [--sticky-padding-top:var(--header-height)] [--sticky-padding-bottom:0px] [--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-top:calc(var(--sticky-padding-top)+env(safe-area-inset-top,0px))] [--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom:calc(var(--sticky-padding-bottom)+var(--screen-keyboard-height,0px)+env(safe-area-inset-bottom,0px))] [--scroll-root-safe-area-height:calc(100lvh-var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-top)-var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom))] has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xl]:@w-xl/main:scroll-pt-0 has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xl]:@w-xl/main:[--sticky-padding-top:0px] has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xxl]:@w-2xl/main:scroll-pt-0 has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xxl]:@w-2xl/main:[--sticky-padding-top:0px] data-scroll-root= data-scroll-from-top=><main id=main class=min-h-0 flex-1><div id=thread class=group/thread flex flex-col min-h-full><div class=composer-parent flex flex-1 flex-col focus-visible:outline-0 role=presentation><div class=relative basis-auto flex-col -mb-(--composer-overlap-px) pb-(--composer-overlap-px) [--composer-overlap-px:28px] grow flex><div class=flex flex-col text-sm pb-25><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-69c02ae0-f018-8328-b57c-1b6536b6fb76-1 data-testid=conversation-turn-14 data-scroll-anchor=true data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=a9025369-dfef-4db3-ae23-f257b83e09a7 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-3 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full wrap-break-word light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=90><strong data-start=0 data-end=48>2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD – 125 KM</strong><br data-start=48 data-end=51><strong data-start=51 data-end=90>$15,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents </strong></p><p data-start=317 data-end=694><strong data-start=317 data-end=332>Highlights:</strong><br data-start=332 data-end=335>✔ 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=372 data-end=375>✔ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=398 data-end=401>✔ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=425 data-end=428>✔ Heated Front Seats<br data-start=448 data-end=451>✔ Heated Steering Wheel<br data-start=474 data-end=477>✔ Backup Camera<br data-start=492 data-end=495>✔ Blind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=518 data-end=521>✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=551 data-end=554>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=578 data-end=581>✔ Dual Zone Climate Control<br data-start=608 data-end=611>✔ Power Driver Seat<br data-start=630 data-end=633>✔ Cruise Control<br data-start=649 data-end=652>✔ Alloy Wheels<br data-start=666 data-end=669>✔ Power Windows & Locks</p><p data-start=696 data-end=794>✅ <strong data-start=698 data-end=725>Ontario Safety Included</strong><br data-start=725 data-end=728>✅ <strong data-start=730 data-end=761>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=761 data-end=764>✅ <strong data-start=766 data-end=794>Flexible Payment Options</strong></p><p data-start=796 data-end=830>💰 <strong data-start=799 data-end=830>Price: $15,995 + HST & Licensing</strong></p><p data-start=832 data-end=888>📍 <strong data-start=835 data-end=850>Ehab’s Auto</strong><br data-start=850 data-end=853>4603 Bank St<br data-start=865 data-end=868>Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6</p><p data-start=890 data-end=962>📞 <strong data-start=893 data-end=913>Message or call:</strong> (613) 240-3316<br data-start=928 data-end=931>👉 <strong data-start=934 data-end=962>Message for availability</strong></p></div></div></div></div></div></div></section></div></div></div></div></main></div></div></div></div></div></div><p><audio class=fixed start-0 bottom-0 hidden h-0 w-0 crossorigin=anonymous autoplay=autoplay></audio></p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Fully Loaded - No Accidents - Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13993059

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Fully Loaded - No Accidents - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLA6JH075066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD – 125 KM
$15,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents 

Highlights:
✔ 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring
✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Dual Zone Climate Control
✔ Power Driver Seat
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Alloy Wheels
✔ Power Windows & Locks

✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options

💰 Price: $15,995 + HST & Licensing

📍 Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6

📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-XXXX

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613-240-3316

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport