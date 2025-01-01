$14,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,505 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. 3.2L 6 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with a backup camera, air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control. 107505 kms. Listed for $14995. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riod Auto
Email Riod Auto
Riod Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-606-7665