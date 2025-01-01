Menu
<p>2018 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. 3.2L 6 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with a backup camera, air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control. 107505 kms. Listed for $14995. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</p>

2018 Jeep Cherokee

107,505 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
12491383

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
107,505KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX8JD533383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,505 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. 3.2L 6 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with a backup camera, air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control. 107505 kms. Listed for $14995. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

