<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2018 Kia Sportage

152,807 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

12539152

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12539152
  2. 12539152
  3. 12539152
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,807KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC1J7374426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Kia Sportage