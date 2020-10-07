Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

32,000 KM

$29,999.99

+ tax & licensing
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

Phev RECENT ARRIVAL

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

32,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5907633
  • Stock #: A1593
  • VIN: JA4J24A54JZ617019

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1593
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owner with one owner and no accident records! The Mitsubishi Outlander offers a superior all wheel drive experience with Mitsubishi's famed All Wheel Controlled system developed and tested through on the World Rally Racing stage. The Outlander also offers plenty of room and versatility and comes conveniently equipped with options like heated seats,leather, Android auto & Apple CarPlay, bluetooth,moonroof,backup camera and more! One Price,One Promise Guarantee. Our absolute best price posted on all used vehicles with no haggling! Our vehicles are priced based on the current market set giving you the best deal up front, every time. Our price is backed up with a market value analysis that will show you how the price of our cars compares with every similar vehicle in the market. Fully serviced and reconditioned in our facility. All of our pre-owned inventory are complete with a comprehensive 150 point safety inspection for your peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Skid Plates
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine litres: 2.0
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 9
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Lane departure: warning
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Forward collision: warning
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Blind spot: warning
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Rear headroom: 968mm (38.1)
Exterior length: 4,695mm (184.8)
Front hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,423mm (56.0)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Electric motor horsepower: 80hp @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 35 km
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 463 km
Fuel economy combined: 3.2Le/100Km
Hybrid electric powertrain type: full plug-in
Hybrid traction battery capacity (kWh): 12
Horsepower: 117hp @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 137 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 117hp @ 4,500RPM
Engine torque: 137 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Exterior height: 1,710mm (67.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
Interior cargo volume: 861 L (30 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,209 L (78 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,370kg (5,225lbs)
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Speaker type: Rockford Fosgate Punch
Passenger volume: 2,860L (101.0 cu.ft.)

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

