2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Skid Plates SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine litres: 2.0 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9') Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: power liftgate Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 9 Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L Auto high-beam headlights Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right Lane departure: warning Display: digital/analog Primary LCD size: 7.0 Forward collision: warning Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear collision: warning Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9) Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39) Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3) Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9) Blind spot: warning Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9) Rear headroom: 968mm (38.1) Exterior length: 4,695mm (184.8) Front hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6) Front tires: 225/55HR18.0 Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0 Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs) Rear shoulder room: 1,423mm (56.0) Transmission: 1 speed automatic Electric motor horsepower: 80hp @ RPM Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 35 km Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 463 km Fuel economy combined: 3.2Le/100Km Hybrid electric powertrain type: full plug-in Hybrid traction battery capacity (kWh): 12 Horsepower: 117hp @ 4,500RPM Torque: 137 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Engine horsepower: 117hp @ 4,500RPM Engine torque: 137 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Exterior height: 1,710mm (67.3) Front shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4) Interior cargo volume: 861 L (30 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,209 L (78 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,370kg (5,225lbs) Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 120 months/160,000km Traction battery warranty: 120 months/160,000km Speaker type: Rockford Fosgate Punch Passenger volume: 2,860L (101.0 cu.ft.)

