<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2018 Subaru Forester 4 cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission and all wheel drive. Black cloth heated front seats, power locks, power windows and power mirrors.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Climate Control and alloy wheels with brand-new all-season tires. 89K KM. Asking price $16,995. <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong></span></p>

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JF2SJEBC6JH462318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Forester 4 cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission and all wheel drive. Black cloth heated front seats, power locks, power windows and power mirrors.  Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Climate Control and alloy wheels with brand-new all-season tires. 89K KM. Asking price $16,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

