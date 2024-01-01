$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,970 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Subaru Forester 4 cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission and all wheel drive. Black cloth heated front seats, power locks, power windows and power mirrors. Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Climate Control and alloy wheels with brand-new all-season tires. 89K KM. Asking price $16,995. Rebuilt Title
