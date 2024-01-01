Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2019 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Rear view camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Cruise control, and Lane keeping assist. 25,505K KM. Asking $17,995. <strong>Rebuilt Title.</strong></span></p>

2019 Honda Civic

25,505 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,505KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52KH010075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,505 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Rear view camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Cruise control, and Lane keeping assist. 25,505K KM. Asking $17,995. Rebuilt Title.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

