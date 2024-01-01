Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

45,111 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

Used
45,111KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD04LBXKU825542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W2083
  • Mileage 45,111 KM

Vehicle Description



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO

SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING



Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.



Ask us for more details!



DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.



Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Hyundai Elantra