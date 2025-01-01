Menu
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

118,309 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Hatchback

12846022

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Hatchback

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC85LH2KU042584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,309 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Hyundai IONIQ