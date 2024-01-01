$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,214KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWE57BU1KM025096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8219A
- Mileage 121,214 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2')
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,682L (94.7 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front headroom: 978mm (38.5)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 945mm (37.2)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Engine torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Exterior height: 1,458mm (57.4)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8)
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Power moonroof: Rail 2 Rail
Payload: 440kg (970lbs)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 74.5mm x 80.5mm (2.93 x 3.17)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 5,000RPM
Smart device integration: App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink)
Curb weight: 1,347kg (2,970lbs)
GVWR: 1,870kg (4,123lbs)
Exterior length: 4,702mm (185.1)
Wheelbase: 2,686mm (105.7)
Appearance: analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine litres: 1.4L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 399 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 399 L (14 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 121,214 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX Platinum Elite AWD 31,486 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 5dr Sportback CVT SE 214,779 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bank Street Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2019 Volkswagen Jetta