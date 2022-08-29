Menu
2020 BMW X1

31,085 KM

Details Description Features

$39,288

+ tax & licensing
$39,288

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2020 BMW X1

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$39,288

+ taxes & licensing

31,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9024616
  • Stock #: X1731
  • VIN: WBXJG9C00L3L25754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1731
  • Mileage 31,085 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Low Mileage BMW X1 in awesome Sunset Orange! DONT MISS IT! * 2.0L 4cyl turbo * 8 speed Steptronic automatic transmission * 8.8 inch touchscreen * NAV * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Power Heated Front Memory Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Rearview Camera * ConnectedDrive Services * LED headlights * Automatic Climate Control Amazing BMW available here! Make a statement with your next ride, only available at THE Bank Street Mitsubishi! Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Tracker System
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Manual-shift auto: Steptronic
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Passenger volume: 2,866L (101.2 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call
Proximity key: push button start only
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Forward collision: mitigation
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Exterior length: 4,457mm (175.5)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Payload: 408kg (899lbs)
Fuel economy city: 10.3L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Internet access capable: ConnectedDrive Services
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning warning
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,662 L (59 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,065mm (41.9)
Curb weight: 1,684kg (3,713lbs)
Appearance: analog
Ground clearance (max): 183mm (7.2)
Horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,821mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,598mm (62.9)
Rear legroom: 941mm (37.0)
Interior cargo volume: 767 L (27 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 225/50VR18.0
Rear tires: 225/50VR18.0
GVWR: 2,145kg (4,729lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Parking sensors: Park Distance Control front and rear
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SensaTec
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay Preparation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

