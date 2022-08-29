2020 BMW X1

Listing ID: 9024616 Stock #: X1731 VIN: WBXJG9C00L3L25754
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
X1731
Mileage
31,085 KM
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Mechanical
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Additional Features
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Manual-shift auto: Steptronic
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Passenger volume: 2,866L (101.2 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call
Proximity key: push button start only
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Forward collision: mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Exterior length: 4,457mm (175.5)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 10.3L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Internet access capable: ConnectedDrive Services
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning warning
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,662 L (59 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,065mm (41.9)
Curb weight: 1,684kg (3,713lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 183mm (7.2)
Horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,821mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,598mm (62.9)
Rear legroom: 941mm (37.0)
Interior cargo volume: 767 L (27 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 225/50VR18.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Parking sensors: Park Distance Control front and rear
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SensaTec
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay Preparation
