2020 BMW X1

Stock #: X1731

VIN: WBXJG9C00L3L25754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,085 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Tracker System Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L Manual-shift auto: Steptronic Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Passenger volume: 2,866L (101.2 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Traffic sign information Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call Proximity key: push button start only Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Forward collision: mitigation Drive type: all-wheel Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Exterior length: 4,457mm (175.5) Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4) Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km Payload: 408kg (899lbs) Fuel economy city: 10.3L/100 km Primary LCD size: 8.8 Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72) Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2) Internet access capable: ConnectedDrive Services Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning warning Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,662 L (59 cu.ft.) Front headroom: 1,065mm (41.9) Curb weight: 1,684kg (3,713lbs) Appearance: analog Ground clearance (max): 183mm (7.2) Horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM Engine horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM Exterior body width: 1,821mm (71.7) Exterior height: 1,598mm (62.9) Rear legroom: 941mm (37.0) Interior cargo volume: 767 L (27 cu.ft.) Front tires: 225/50VR18.0 Rear tires: 225/50VR18.0 GVWR: 2,145kg (4,729lbs) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Parking sensors: Park Distance Control front and rear Seat Upholstery: leatherette SensaTec Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay Preparation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.