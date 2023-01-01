2020 Honda CR-V

$31,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 0 1 5 K M Used

15585A VIN: 2HKRW2H25LH206719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,015 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: cloth Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Departure angle: 26 deg Speakers: 4 Approach angle: 19 deg 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0') Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs) Front tires: 235/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0 GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs) Auto high-beam headlights Engine displacement: 1.5 L Configurable Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2) Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0) Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9) Drive type: all-wheel Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52) Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5) Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7) Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3) Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4) Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1) Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1) Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2) Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Payload: 385kg (849lbs) Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Curb weight: 1,574kg (3,470lbs) Passenger volume: 2,999L (105.9 cu.ft.) Appearance: digital Exterior length: 4,626mm (182.1) Engine litres: 1.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 1,110 L (39 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)

