2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
62,015KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10378470
- Stock #: 15585A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H25LH206719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,015 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 26 deg
Speakers: 4
Approach angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Payload: 385kg (849lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Curb weight: 1,574kg (3,470lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,999L (105.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: digital
Exterior length: 4,626mm (182.1)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,110 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
