Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

62,015 KM

Details Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 10378470
  2. 10378470
  3. 10378470
  4. 10378470
  5. 10378470
  6. 10378470
  7. 10378470
  8. 10378470
  9. 10378470
  10. 10378470
  11. 10378470
  12. 10378470
  13. 10378470
  14. 10378470
  15. 10378470
  16. 10378470
  17. 10378470
  18. 10378470
  19. 10378470
  20. 10378470
  21. 10378470
  22. 10378470
  23. 10378470
  24. 10378470
  25. 10378470
  26. 10378470
  27. 10378470
  28. 10378470
  29. 10378470
  30. 10378470
  31. 10378470
  32. 10378470
  33. 10378470
  34. 10378470
  35. 10378470
  36. 10378470
  37. 10378470
  38. 10378470
  39. 10378470
  40. 10378470
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10378470
  • Stock #: 15585A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H25LH206719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15585A
  • Mileage 62,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 26 deg
Speakers: 4
Approach angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Payload: 385kg (849lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Curb weight: 1,574kg (3,470lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,999L (105.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: digital
Exterior length: 4,626mm (182.1)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,110 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD
 62,015 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic 5dr...
 69,160 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 107,777 KM
$29,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory