2020 KIA SORENTO EX AWD!! 6 CYLINDER!! SUPER CLEAN AND MUST BE SEEN!! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Air Condition / Dual Zone * Power Sunroof * Blind Spot Monitor * Memory Seats * Proximity Key * Navigation * Tilt & Telescopic Steering * Heated Steering * Heated Front and Rear Seats * Adaptive Cruise Control * Lane Keep Assist * 7 Passenger Capacity * Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors * Exterior Front Camera * Power Liftgate * Fog Lights

2020 Kia Sorento

17,133 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6 AWD

2020 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6 AWD

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,133KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA55LG651597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7802B
  • Mileage 17,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2')
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 320 L (11 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 17 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Speakers: 10
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
Departure angle: 21 deg
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 9.5L/100 km
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence Telematics System
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,066 L (73 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 4,366L (154.2 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,472mm (58.0)
3rd row legroom: 805mm (31.7)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,342mm (52.8)
Rear headroom: 998mm (39.3)
3rd row headroom: 921mm (36.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,433mm (56.4)
3rd row hiproom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs)
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Wheelbase: 2,780mm (109.4)
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Exterior height: 1,690mm (66.5)
Fuel economy combined: 11.1L/100 km
Exterior parking camera rear: 360 Camera Monitoring System yes
Curb weight: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance (Low) mitigation
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Adaptive Cruise Control: Advanced Smart Cruise Control
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Tracker system: UVO Intelligence Telematics
Rear collision: Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist (RCTA) mitigation
Engine litres: 3.3L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Sunroof sunshade: power
Display blind spot view: left and right

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2020 Kia Sorento