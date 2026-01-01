Menu
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2020 Toyota 4Runner

124,908 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

13510461

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,908KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR4L5835089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards;Sunroof / Moonroof

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
2020 Toyota 4Runner