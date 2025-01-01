Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

137,540 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12835330

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited 4x4

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12835330
  2. 12835330
  3. 12835330
  4. 12835330
  5. 12835330
  6. 12835330
  7. 12835330
  8. 12835330
  9. 12835330
  10. 12835330
  11. 12835330
  12. 12835330
  13. 12835330
  14. 12835330
  15. 12835330
  16. 12835330
  17. 12835330
  18. 12835330
  19. 12835330
  20. 12835330
  21. 12835330
  22. 12835330
  23. 12835330
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,540KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBG7M8149491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7440B
  • Mileage 137,540 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4x4 for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4x4 137,540 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD 120,954 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD 26,196 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee