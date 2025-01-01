Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2021 Kia Rio

89,794 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX IVT

Watch This Vehicle
12736383

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX IVT

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12736383
  2. 12736383
  3. 12736383
  4. 12736383
  5. 12736383
  6. 12736383
  7. 12736383
  8. 12736383
  9. 12736383
  10. 12736383
  11. 12736383
  12. 12736383
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,794KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD9ME388629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W2405
  • Mileage 89,794 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2024 Kia NIRO EV WAVE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2024 Kia NIRO EV WAVE 18,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 77,046 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC 155,302 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2021 Kia Rio