2021 Kia Seltos
SX TURBO AWD
Used
118,994KM
VIN KNDETCA27M7060448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8429A
- Mileage 118,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km
Departure angle: 28 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Drive type: all-wheel
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Tracker system: UVO Intelligence
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Engine litres: 1.6L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SOFINO
Curb weight: 1,505kg (3,317lbs)
GVWR: 1,926kg (4,245lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
