2021 Kia Sportage

25 KM

Details Features

$30,595

+ tax & licensing
$30,595

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$30,595

+ taxes & licensing

25KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9611107
  • Stock #: 14641
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC9M7912801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 25 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 28 deg
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Ground clearance (min): 172mm (6.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Exterior height: 1,635mm (64.4)
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,696kg (3,739lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front legroom: 1,053mm (41.5)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear headroom: 993mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,300mm (51.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Passenger volume: 2,792L (98.6 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 868 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,703 L (60 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior length: 4,485mm (176.6)
Fuel economy city: 10.7L/100 km
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

