Finance fee $699. Applicable on all Finance deals. The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT in striking black offers nimble handling and efficiency with its front-wheel drive system. This hatchback is perfect for those seeking a compact vehicle thats stylish with practical functionality. The Mirages exterior boasts a modern design thats sure to stand out on the roads. Inside, the stylish cabin is equipped for comfort and convenience. Enjoy smooth drives with air conditioning and appreciate the ease of power windows. Technology in the Mirage places the driver at the forefront. Benefit from features like a backup camera for easy parking and a Bluetooth connection to stay connected on the go. Safety is enhanced with brake assist, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This vehicle appeals to anyone in need of a reliable and efficient car. Whether youre a city commuter or a new driver, the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT is tailored for your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today to find out how this vehicle can be yours!

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

71,032 KM

$15,995

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE CVT

13111367

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE CVT

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mystic Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8707A
  • Mileage 71,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance fee $699. Applicable on all Finance deals. The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT in striking black offers nimble handling and efficiency with its front-wheel drive system. This hatchback is perfect for those seeking a compact vehicle that's stylish with practical functionality. The Mirage's exterior boasts a modern design thats sure to stand out on the roads. Inside, the stylish cabin is equipped for comfort and convenience. Enjoy smooth drives with air conditioning and appreciate the ease of power windows. Technology in the Mirage places the driver at the forefront. Benefit from features like a backup camera for easy parking and a Bluetooth connection to stay connected on the go. Safety is enhanced with brake assist, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This vehicle appeals to anyone in need of a reliable and efficient car. Whether you're a city commuter or a new driver, the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT is tailored for your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today to find out how this vehicle can be yours!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Number of valves: 12
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Front headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Fuel economy city: 6.6L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,510mm (59.4)
Rear headroom: 945mm (37.2)
Exterior body width: 1,665mm (65.6)
Wheelbase: 2,450mm (96.5)
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Horsepower: 78hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 74 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Engine displacement: 1.2 L
Engine torque: 74 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 75.0mm x 90.0mm (2.95 x 3.54)
Wheel size: 14
Fuel tank capacity: 35.0L
Front shoulder room: 1,314mm (51.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,296mm (51.0)
Turning radius: 4.6m (15.1')
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Front tires: 165/65SR14.0
Rear tires: 165/65SR14.0
GVWR: 1,370kg (3,020lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,179mm (46.4)
Fuel economy combined: 6.2L/100 km
Rear legroom: 869mm (34.2)
Curb weight: 950kg (2,094lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 1.2L
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 3,846mm (151.4)
Passenger volume: 2,441L (86.2 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,331 L (47 cu.ft.)
CD-R compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

