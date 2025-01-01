$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mystic Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8707A
- Mileage 71,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance fee $699. Applicable on all Finance deals. The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT in striking black offers nimble handling and efficiency with its front-wheel drive system. This hatchback is perfect for those seeking a compact vehicle that's stylish with practical functionality. The Mirage's exterior boasts a modern design thats sure to stand out on the roads. Inside, the stylish cabin is equipped for comfort and convenience. Enjoy smooth drives with air conditioning and appreciate the ease of power windows. Technology in the Mirage places the driver at the forefront. Benefit from features like a backup camera for easy parking and a Bluetooth connection to stay connected on the go. Safety is enhanced with brake assist, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This vehicle appeals to anyone in need of a reliable and efficient car. Whether you're a city commuter or a new driver, the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT is tailored for your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today to find out how this vehicle can be yours!
