2021 Ram 1500 Warlock 4x4 CREW CAB Single owner/Local trade/ No accidents/ Includes winter tires on rims!!!! *Automatic 5.7 L HEMI *ZF 8-speed transmission *Full power Group; windows, locks and power heated mirrors *Keyless entry *8.4 touchscreen includes bluetooth interface with voice recognition, AM/FM Media streaming, Apple Car Play and Android Auto *Backup camera *integrated MOPAR trailer brake controller *Center stack console for added storage. Includes power and USB outlets *SAVE ON ACCESSORIES!! Truck already comes equipped with running boards, tonneau cover Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specialize in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigourous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases. We take this to heart No One Deals Like Dilawri and at Bank Street Mitsubishi, were not trying to be the biggest, were just trying to be the best! Let us prove it to you. Get in touch with us today!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

77,707 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

12138963

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,707KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT3MS588330

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,707 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Approach angle: 18 deg
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5)
Towing capacity: 1,978kg (4,360lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Payload: 767kg (1,690lbs)
Curb weight: 2,319kg (5,113lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0224

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2021 RAM 1500 Classic