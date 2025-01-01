Menu
Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2021 Subaru Forester

95,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

12380040

2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,354KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEUC1MH530040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2021 Subaru Forester