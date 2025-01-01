Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2022 Hyundai Tucson

71,910 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12925556

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12925556
  2. 12925556
  3. 12925556
  4. 12925556
  5. 12925556
  6. 12925556
  7. 12925556
  8. 12925556
  9. 12925556
  10. 12925556
  11. 12925556
  12. 12925556
  13. 12925556
  14. 12925556
  15. 12925556
  16. 12925556
  17. 12925556
  18. 12925556
  19. 12925556
  20. 12925556
  21. 12925556
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,910KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE8NU053406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7673A
  • Mileage 71,910 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT 149,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos LX FWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2024 Kia Seltos LX FWD 24,890 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 216,242 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2022 Hyundai Tucson