2022 Kia Sorento
2.5T X-Line
- Listing ID: 8552636
- Stock #: 15062B
- VIN: 5XYRGDLF0NG084199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15062B
- Mileage 9,977 KM
Vehicle Description
****2022 KIA SORENTO X-LINE **** LED taillights, 17 alloy wheels, Auto headlights, projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED positioning lights, fog lights, LED high mount stop lamp, Heated sideview mirrors, Sideview mirror signal repeaters, Power sideview mirrors, Roof rails Lane Keep Assist System (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA), Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW), Rear Cross-traffic Alert (RCTA), Rearview camera, 6 airbags, Immobilizer, Safe Exit Assist System, Rear Occupant Alert, Electronic stability control (ESC), 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Hill-assist control (HAC), Downhill brake control (DBC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, 3.5 Supervision LCD/TFT instrument cluster, LED interior room lamps, Automatic climate control, 8inch Display audio, 6-speaker audio, AM/FM/MP3, USB port, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel audio controls, Cruise, Drive Mode Select, Idle 'Stop & Go', split-folding rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Height adjustable driver's seat, Heated front seats, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, COME SEE IT FOR YOUR SELF! MINT CONDITION AND BEST DEAL IN TOWN. FULLY CERTIFIED WITH CLEAN CAR FAX HISTORY REPORT. ONLY AT BANK STREET KIA. HOME OF BEST PRICED USED CARS. Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Satisfied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. No one carrys as many units as us!! Over 175 units in stock come on in and let us show you how NO ONE Deals Like DILAWRI
Vehicle Features
