2022 Kia Sorento

Stock #: 15062B

VIN: 5XYRGDLF0NG084199

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,977 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: cloth Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Wheel size: 20 Engine displacement: 2.5 L 3rd row seats: split-bench Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Max seating capacity: 6 Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Approach angle: 18 deg Rear seats: captain 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km Departure angle: 23 deg Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic Drive type: all-wheel Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1) Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0) Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4) Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6) Exterior height: 1,785mm (70.3) GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs) Interior cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.) Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2) Appearance: analog Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8) Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8) Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00) Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7) Engine litres: 2.5L Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active Horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM Torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Engine horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM Engine torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Curb weight: 1,856kg (4,092lbs) 3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6) 3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8) Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1) 3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.) Front tires: 255/45HR20.0 Rear tires: 255/45HR20.0 Rear collision: Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist (RCTA) mitigation Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention

