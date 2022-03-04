Menu
2022 Kia Sorento

9,977 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2.5T X-Line

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

9,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8552636
  • Stock #: 15062B
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLF0NG084199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15062B
  • Mileage 9,977 KM

Vehicle Description

****2022 KIA SORENTO X-LINE **** LED taillights, 17 alloy wheels, Auto headlights, projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED positioning lights, fog lights, LED high mount stop lamp, Heated sideview mirrors, Sideview mirror signal repeaters, Power sideview mirrors, Roof rails Lane Keep Assist System (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA), Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW), Rear Cross-traffic Alert (RCTA), Rearview camera, 6 airbags, Immobilizer, Safe Exit Assist System, Rear Occupant Alert, Electronic stability control (ESC), 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Hill-assist control (HAC), Downhill brake control (DBC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, 3.5 Supervision LCD/TFT instrument cluster, LED interior room lamps, Automatic climate control, 8inch Display audio, 6-speaker audio, AM/FM/MP3, USB port, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel audio controls, Cruise, Drive Mode Select, Idle 'Stop & Go', split-folding rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Height adjustable driver's seat, Heated front seats, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, COME SEE IT FOR YOUR SELF! MINT CONDITION AND BEST DEAL IN TOWN. FULLY CERTIFIED WITH CLEAN CAR FAX HISTORY REPORT. ONLY AT BANK STREET KIA. HOME OF BEST PRICED USED CARS. Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Satisfied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. No one carrys as many units as us!! Over 175 units in stock come on in and let us show you how NO ONE Deals Like DILAWRI

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 6
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 18 deg
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km
Departure angle: 23 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Exterior height: 1,785mm (70.3)
GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2)
Appearance: analog
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Curb weight: 1,856kg (4,092lbs)
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 255/45HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45HR20.0
Rear collision: Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist (RCTA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

