2023 Nissan Kicks

7,584 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD

12771347

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,584KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV5PL571500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2040A
  • Mileage 7,584 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Parking sensors: rear
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Departure angle: 29 deg
Turning radius: 5.2m (16.9')
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Fuel tank capacity: 41.0L
Engine bore x stroke: 78.0mm x 83.6mm (3.07 x 3.29)
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Wheelbase: 2,620mm (103.1)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1)
Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km
Rear tires: 205/55HR17.0
Fuel economy combined: 7.2L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2)
Payload: 385kg (849lbs)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning (LDW) warning
Ground clearance (min): 179mm (7.0)
Front headroom: 1,027mm (40.4)
Curb weight: 1,240kg (2,734lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front legroom: 1,111mm (43.7)
Front hiproom: 1,294mm (50.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,347mm (53.0)
GVWR: 1,660kg (3,660lbs)
Engine litres: 1.6L
Front tires: 205/55VR17.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Passenger volume: 2,624L (92.7 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 824mm (32.5)
Exterior length: 4,309mm (169.6)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Exterior height: 1,612mm (63.5)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB) mitigation
Interior rear cargo volume: 716 L (25 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2023 Nissan Kicks